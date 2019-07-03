PITTSBURGH - Residents in one Pittsburgh neighborhood inundated with flooding are calling on city leaders to do more to fix the problem.
Three houses along Queenston Street in Overbrook have had their yards and homes flooded six times since last year, including last week.
A Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority spokesman said they’re aware of the issues and are working on short and long term solutions.
How a fix for another flooding issue blocks away may have made this problem worse on a Channel 11 News at 6:15.
