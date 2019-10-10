PITTSBURGH - Fall is already flying by.
Halloween is just a few weeks away, and before you know it, Thanksgiving will be here.
If you're someone who thinks the holiday is all about family, football and food - you may appreciate this list of local stores that won't be open on Thanksgiving.
Shopping tracking websites RetailMeNot and BestBlackFriday.com report the following stores with locations in western Pennsylvania will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:
- Ace Hardware
- BJ's
- The Container Store
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- IKEA
- JoAnn
- Lowe's
- Marshalls
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1
- REI
- Sam's Club
- Stein Mart
- TJ Maxx
- True Value
Levin Furniture confirmed to Channel 11 that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Delish reports these stores will also be closed :
- Aldi
- Giant Eagle
- Trader Joe's
Some Mattress Firm locations may be closed on Thanksgiving, company officials told Cox Media Group's National Content Desk.
It's best to check with the store in your community to confirm whether it will be open or closed.
