NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A massive bust at what police described as a “drug den” left the neighborhood shaken.
Police said three people were dealing drugs out of a house where a 4-year-old boy was living in New Kensington. Inside that home on the corner of Leishman Drive, officers found a large amount of fentanyl and crack cocaine.
None of the neighbors wanted to speak on camera, but everyone seemed to know about the drug bust at a home one person told Channel 11 was vacant until about two months ago.
According to The Trib, agents with the Attorney General’s Office said they found the following:
- 1,400 stamp bags of fentanyl
- Crack cocaine
- Marijuana
- Nearly $700 in cash
- Drug paraphernalia
Agents said they honed in on the house after arranging to buy heroin from a 37-year-old man who lived there, identified as David Trent.
According to a police criminal complaint, Trent, Jonelle McCandless, 33, and Reuben Williams, 33, all lived in the house and participated in a drug ring there.
Those three and another woman – Ashley Pryor, 25 – were arrested after the bust.
Pryor also lived at the home with her 4-year-old son. She is not being charged in connection with the drug ring, but she faces drug possession charges.
All four people are expected to be in court later this month.
