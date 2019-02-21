  • Man dies from injuries after hit and run outside PPG Paints Arena earlier this month

    PITTSBURGH - A man who was struck by hit and run driver a man in downtown Pittsburgh has died, the medical examiner said.

    Michael May, 55, was hit by a van or SUV on Feb. 7 in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue.

    The road was closed from Washington Place to Diamond Street for several hours while police gathered evidence.

    The Pittsburgh Collision Investigation Unit showed only Channel 11 what the driver left behind after hitting the victim and taking off. Various pieces of the suspect's vehicle were left at the scene.

