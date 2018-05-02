Pittsburgh hosting 2018 USATF Half Marathon Championships on Sunday

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is hosting the 2018 USATF Marathon Championships on Sunday morning in conjunction with the 10th annual Pittsburgh Marathon weekend of events.
Around 100 American distance runners are set to race in the annual national championship.
The event offers a record prize purse of $85,000. The top 15 finishers are guaranteed prize money.
The following runners are participating:
MEN
- Leonard Korir, Army, 59:52, defending USATF Half Marathon Champion
- Samuel Kosgei, Army, 1:03:23
- Parker Stinson, Saucony, 1:03:17
- Matt Llano, HOKA ONE ONE NAZ Elite, 1:01:47
- Chris Derrick, Nike Bowerman TC, 1:01:12
- George Alex, Dave Barney Running / Skechers Performance, 1:02:54
- Willie Milam, Roots Running Project/361, 1:03:08
- Ben Payne, Pikes Peak Elite, 1:03:10
- Johnny Crain, ZAP Fitness / Reebok, 1:03:21
- Eric Ashe, Boston Athletic Association, 1:03:30
- Wade Meddles, Roots Running Project/361, 1:03:36
- Josh Izewski, ZAP Fitness / Reebok, 1:03:40
- Matthew Williams, Pikes Peak Elite, 1:03:57
- Andrew Epperson, Seimers Dreamers, 1:04:04
- Brogan Austin, Rabbit PRO, 1:04:38
- Juan Paredes, Cal Coast Track Club, 1:04:38
- Matthew McDonald, Atlanta Track Club, 1:05:10
- Patrick Geoghegan, Unattached, 1:05:38
- Ryan Root, Tulsa Runner, 1:07:03
- Ethan Coffey, Eddie's Health Shoppe, 1:07:06
- Matthew Fecht, Unattached, 1:07:18
- Darryl Brown, New Balance, 1:07:26
- Adam Wollant, Stoeffler-Wollant, 1:07:28
- Teage O’Connor, GMAA, 1:07:34
- Sam Montclair, Hartbeat TC, 1:07:45
- Chris Fyock, West Texas Running Club, 1:07:54
- Julian Heninger, Bowerman Track Club Elite, 1:08:04
- Lauri Takacsi-Nagy, Boulder Track Club, 1:08:44
- Ian Walsh, Unattached, 1:08:50
- Olivier Vrambout, RUN MN, 1:10:00
- Christopher Cipro, Nittany Track & Field, 1:10:39
- Mark Greene, Alamo City Running Club, 1:11:51
- Aiman Scullion, Second Sole Akrun, 28:54.65 (10,000m)
- Joseph Whelan, Stotan Racing / Nike, 1:08:51
- Ian Butler, Hudson Elite, 1:05:33
- Andrew Colley, ZAP Fitness / Reebok, 47:12 (10 miles)
- Isidore Herrera, Unattached, 1:04:20
- Nicholas Filippazzo, Unattached, 1:05:54
- Riley Coates, U.S. Air Force / Pikes Peak Elite, 1:05:55
- Brett Lustgarten, Illinois Elite, 1:09:2
- Elliot Martynkiewicz, Unattached, 51:06 (10 miles)
- Justin Taylor, Unattached, 1:10:22
- Wilkerson Given, Atlanta Track Club Elite ,1:03:33
- Bijan Mazaheri, Caltech Track Club, 1:07:18
- Sid Vaughn Jr., Hudson Elite, 1:04:03
- David Cheromei, Unattached, 1:08:15
WOMEN
- Aliphine Tuliamuk, HOKA ONE ONE NAZ Elite, 1:09:16
- Gwen Jorgensen, Nike Bowerman Track Club, Debut
- Sara Hall, ASICS, 1:09:37
- Lindsay Flanagan, Unattached, 1:12:05
- Rochelle Kanuho, Unattached, 1:11:28
- Margo Malone, Mammoth Track Club, 1:18:02
- Elaina Tabb, Boston Athletic Association, 1:12:29
- Valerie Sanchez, Cal Coast Track Club, 1:11:49
- Maddie Van Beek, Unattached, 1:14:09
- Lindsey Scherf, Westchester Track Club, 1:11:44
- Bethany Sachtleben, Unattached, 1:13:28
- Carrie Dimoff, Bowerman Track Club, 1:13:59
- Roberta Groner, New York Athletic Club, 1:14:26
- Ashley Brasovan, SWAP Team, 1:14:31
- Samantha Bluske, rabbit, 1:14:52
- Sabrina Lopez, Oiselle Haute Volee Team, 1:14:56
- Kasie Enman, Green Mountain Athletic Association, 1:15:15
- Elizabeth Herndon, Cleveland Elite Development, 1:15:20
- Regina Lopez, Oiselle / 361, 1:15:51
- Jennifer Bigham, Pittsburgh Pharaoh Hounds, 1:15:59
- Kyle Blakeslee, Hudon Elite, 1:16:19
- Margaret Callahan, Hudson Elite, 1:16:56
- Sara Zambotti, Unattached, 1:16:58
- Emma Spencer, Boston Athletic Association, 1:17:11
- Andrea Guerra, Team Mosqueda Elite / Skechers Performance, 1:17:41
- Marisa Cummings, New York Athletic Club, 1:18:06
- Lacey Krout, Atlanta Track Club, 1:18:19
- Lauren Floris, rabbit ELITE, 1:18:39
- Sakiko Minagawa, Columbus Running Company, 1:18:54
- Mollie Turner, Willow Street AC / rabbit, 1:18:59
- Lisa Lucas, Unattached, 1:19:20
- Katie Wolpert, Unattached, 1:22:31
- Natalie Bower, Unattached, 1:21:01
- Dianne Fisher, Oiselle Volee, 1:21:00
- Kendra Pyne, Unattached, 1:25:00
- Janel Blancett, Atlanta Track Club, 1:17:34
- Erika Fluehr, NYAC, 1:17:23
- Rachel Schilkowsky, rabbit / NE Distance, 1:15:52
- Molly Grabill, 361, 1:15:33
- Tristin Van Ord, Raleigh Distance Project, 1:17:25
- Laura Hagley, Millenium Running, 1:15:51
The event is set to start at 6:55 a.m.
