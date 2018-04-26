  • Pittsburgh International to add 'sensory rooms' for those with autism

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh International Airport is adding "sensory rooms" for people with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities.

    People with autism can be sensitive to certain sights, sounds and smells which can make traveling through the airport feel overwhelming.  

    Airport officials said these special rooms will help them stay calm before and after a flight.

    The rooms should be open by the end of 2018, airport officials said. 

