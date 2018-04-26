The Penguins vs. Capitals second round schedule is officially set.
RELATED: Penguins, Capitals meeting in Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoff
Related Headlines
Game 1 will be Thursday night in Washington, on NBCSN, however Game 2 will be on WPXI with a 3 p.m. puck drop Sunday afternoon. The remaining schedule is below:
Game # Day Date Time Location
1 Thursday April 26 7:00 p.m. Capital One Arena (NBCSN)
2 Sunday April 29 3:00 p.m. Capital One Arena (WPXI)
3 Tuesday May 1 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena (NBCSN)
4 Thursday May 3 7:00 p.m. PPG Paints Arena (NBCSN)
*5 Saturday May 5 TBD Capital One Arena
*6 Monday May 7 TBD PPG Paints Arena
*7 Wednesday May 9 TBD Capital One Arena
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘There's blood everywhere': Teen accused of premeditated murder of 11-year-old brother
- Man frustrated by lack of help at Walmart takes matters, PA system into his own hands
- Mother, daughter among 7 injured when car crashes into hair salon
- RAW VIDEO: Man Attacked by Bear and Bitten by Shark in One Year
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}