    By: Chase Williams

    The Penguins vs. Capitals second round schedule is officially set.

    Game 1 will be Thursday night in Washington, on NBCSN, however Game 2 will be on WPXI with a 3 p.m. puck drop Sunday afternoon. The remaining schedule is below:

    Game #           Day                  Date                Time                Location
    1                      Thursday        April 26           7:00 p.m.           Capital One Arena (NBCSN)
    2                      Sunday           April 29          3:00 p.m.           Capital One Arena (WPXI)
    3                      Tuesday          May 1            7:30 p.m.           PPG Paints Arena (NBCSN)
    4                      Thursday         May 3            7:00 p.m.           PPG Paints Arena (NBCSN)
    *5                    Saturday          May 5             TBD                 Capital One Arena
    *6                    Monday           May 7              TBD                 PPG Paints Arena
    *7                    Wednesday     May 9              TBD                 Capital One Arena

