Police discover Michigan woman living in house with dead man

    WARREN, Mich. - Police in Michigan discovered the badly decomposed body of a man in his bed, and also found that a woman had been living in the house and had not contacted authorities, WJBK reported.

    Police in Warren found George Curtis, 68, dead inside his home Monday after family members requested a welfare check.

    “Relatives came over yesterday wanting to get in touch with him 'cause his sister was ill or something," Jamie Caza, a neighbor, told WJBK. "They went over there, knocked around and didn't see anything. They suggested going to police."

    It was possible that Curtis had been dead for several months, WJBK reported.

    "He obviously had been dead for quite a long period of time," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer told WWJ. "It's pretty disturbing. We're talking several months that he was lying in that bed."

    "My wife was telling me how bad it smelled in there, I'm not sure how you can breathe in there," neighbor Jacob Caza told WJBK.

    Police took the woman living with Curtis to a hospital for a mental evaluation. They also sent Curtis’ body to the medical examiner to determine how he died, WJBK reported.

    "It really is bizarre," Dwyer told WWJ. "For someone to be living in a home for months with someone that had for whatever reason died, to live with the odor and the other factors that are involved in this, it's just quite frankly very disturbing."

