    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Someone in the area is $200,000 richer after matching all five numbers drawn for the Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 drawing.

    The lottery said the ticket was sold for the Thursday, May 30, drawing at Alstan Mini Mart in Monroeville.

    The winning numbers were 01-04-11-25-32.

    If this was your ticket, the lottery said sign it, call them at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

