PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh siblings have been charged with drug trafficking after allegedly having meth sent to their home in dog food.
Channel 11 learned the home on Lorenz Avenue in Elliott has been under surveillance for some time.
Forrest and Cassidy Barton are now facing drug charges including intent to distribute 500 grams of meth.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6, Damany Lewis explains the high-tech way federal investigators were able to crack the case.
