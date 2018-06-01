HOLLYWOOD - Pittsburgh-area native Jeff Goldblum is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Goldblum is best-known for starring in movies such as "Independence Day" and “The Fly," and is set to reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the latest "Jurassic Park" movie, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
Earlier this week, the 65-year-old actor was signed to Universal’s classical label Decca Records.
Goldblum was born in West Homestead and performed in cocktail lounges in Pittsburgh as a teenager.
Goldblum will have his star dedicated in the category of Motion Pictures.
The ceremony will take place June 14.
For more information on Goldblum’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, visit its website.
