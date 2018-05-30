  • Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum to release jazz album

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum will release a jazz album later this year. 

    The 65-year-old actor has signed to Universal’s classical label Decca Records.  Executives spotted him performing alongside Gregory Porter last year.  According to a press release, the executives were so impressed they signed him.  

    Goldblum was born in West Homestead has been performing with his own jazz band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.  According to the release, Goldblum started playing the piano as a child and performed in cocktail lounges in Pittsburgh as a teen.   

    Goldblum is best known for starring in movies such as "Independence Day" and  "The Fly," and is set to reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the latest Jurassic Park movie, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." 

     

