    PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - U.S. speed skater John-Henry Krueger, the Washington County native who won a silver medal in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, wants to compete for a new country. 

    Krueger, 23, says he wants to compete for Hungary instead.  

    If Krueger is released by U.S. Speedskating, he would join his brother, Cole, on the Hungary team.  Cole switched teams but had to take a season off from competition after being released from U.S. Speed Skating.  

    Krueger says his decision is mostly financially motivated.  

    Krueger won the silver medal for the 1000m.  It was the U.S.'s lone short track medal. 

    A Facebook post by Krueger’s mother said he is not leaving his country, but the federation she says abandoned him. 

