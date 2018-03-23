0 Local Olympian returns home to Washington County

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - John Henry Krueger made us proud in Pyeongchang and Thursday, the speed skater returned to his Washington County hometown as a hero.

Krueger told Channel 11 he's taking every opportunity he can to share his story and maybe even provide a little inspiration. Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands leads against Pascal Dion of Canada and John-Henry Krueger of the United States during the Men's 1500m Short Track Speed Skating semifinals on day one of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Photo Jamie Squire/Getty Images 2018 Getty Images

About 100 people welcomed the Olympic medalist home at the Peters Township Public Library.

He got the chance to share his experiences from training as a child to becoming an Olympian.

"This is still home for me no matter where I go," he said. "Having my accomplishments recognized by the community, by Peters Township and western Pennsylvania is a pretty cool thing to have."

Krueger won a silver medal in the 1000 meter short track event at the 2018 Winter Games.

if they just see my commitment to excellence, to sport, and seeing how it can either create a community or bring a community together, I think that's the important story to take away from this," he said.

At Monday's regular meeting of the Peters Township Council, Krueger will be presented with the "Key to Peters Township."

They'll also adopt a resolution honoring his achievement by naming the week of March 25 "John-Henry Krueger Week" in Peters Township.

