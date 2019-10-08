  • Pittsburgh nearly breaks daily rainfall record from 1872

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the rainfall was incorrectly totaled due to technical problems at the observation site.

    In a Tweet they said, "A review of the rainfall showed 1.12 inches of rain fell today. That puts us just short of the record 1.15 inches for the day. Our bad."

    How wet has it been this year? Wet enough to wash away a nearly 150-year-old rainfall record over the last 24 hours.

    Scattered rain showers continued to move through the area Sunday night through Monday afternoon, causing few issues other than ponding on area roads and making people grab their umbrellas before heading outside.

