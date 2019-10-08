PITTSBURGH - UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the rainfall was incorrectly totaled due to technical problems at the observation site.
Need to correct a tweet sent earlier today. Due to technical problems at the observation site, the rainfall for today was incorrectly totaled. A review of the rainfall showed 1.12 inches of rain fell today. That puts us just short of the record 1.15 inches for the day. Our bad.— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 8, 2019
In a Tweet they said, "A review of the rainfall showed 1.12 inches of rain fell today. That puts us just short of the record 1.15 inches for the day. Our bad."
How wet has it been this year? Wet enough to wash away a nearly 150-year-old rainfall record over the last 24 hours.
#Pittsburgh has recorded 1.25" of rain as of 2:30 p.m. breaking the daily rainfall record of 1.15" from 1872! #PAwx— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) October 7, 2019
Through 2:30pm, Pittsburgh has recorded 1.28" of rainfall today, which breaks the calendar day record of 1.15" of precipitation set in 1872. #MoreWaterRecords— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 7, 2019
>>RELATED: Steady rain continuing into afternoon Monday
Scattered rain showers continued to move through the area Sunday night through Monday afternoon, causing few issues other than ponding on area roads and making people grab their umbrellas before heading outside.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman managed to get past security and onto Delta flight
- WATCH: Simone Biles lands historic triple-double, double-double moves at world championships
- What you can do to stop receiving so many robocalls
- VIDEO: Homeless opera singer performs onstage, considers record deal
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}