Pittsburgh officer involved in bar brawl has history of excessive force complaints

PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 has confirmed a Pittsburgh police officer at the center of a brutal bar brawl has been called out in the past for using excessive force.
Officer Dave Honick is seen on surveillance camera inside Kopy's Bar, along with several other officers, fighting with members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club.
We're taking our findings to the mayor. His reaction to what we learned, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
Honick and two other officers are now accused of excessive force in a civil lawsuit filed by one of the Pagans.
Channel 11 has learned this isn't the first time Honick has faced similar allegations.
In fact, during the last seven years, the city has paid $85,000 to settle two excessive force lawsuits involving Honick.
"I'm concerned that if something isn't done about this officer that someone is going to get very very hurt. People have already been very hurt," said Maggie Coleman, an attorney for one of the victims.
