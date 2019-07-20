PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates will host in-state rival the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series this weekend at PNC Park. But with temperatures forecast well into the 90s, fans are reminded to stay cool and hydrated while taking in a ball game.
Pirates officials reminded fans they are allowed to bring in soft sided coolers measuring 16"x16"x18" with unopened bottles of water and ice. PNC Park also has water fountains throughout the facility. Ballpark officials said vendors, concession stands and portable beverage stations will all have bottle water throughout the weekend.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Pirates news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
If you're looking to cool down further, club officials said PNC Park does have areas where fans can get out of the sun and the heat:
- Jim Beam Left Field Lounge
- Slice on Broadway
- PNC Park Main Team Store and the Home Plate Store
- Shaded areas on the main and upper concourse
- Shaded areas under the left field bleachers and the Clemente Wall seating areas
Fans with questions about keeping cool are encouraged to ask any usher or staff member.
CLICK HERE for more information about PNC Park before heading out to the ballgame.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pa. school district threatens to take custody if parents don't pay students' lunch bills
- Yet again, an alligator was caught in our area; this time at the grocery store
- 'I would do it again even if I did die': Uncle rushes into burning home to rescue niece
- VIDEO: Dog leashed to back of tow truck
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}