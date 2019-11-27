PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates named Derek Shelton the team's new manager Friday.
Shelton, 49, has of 15 years coaching experience in Major League Baseball and spent the last two seasons as the bench coach with the Minnesota Twins.
He was the quality control coach for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017 and the hitting coach for the Tampa Bay Rays before that. He started his career as the hitting coach for the Cleveland Indians from 2005-2009.
BREAKING: The Pirates have named Derek Shelton their new manager. He has 15 years of MLB coaching experience, but spent the past two seasons as the bench coach with the Twins pic.twitter.com/dZPkm3bWBS— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 27, 2019
"We are thrilled to get to work with Derek and continue building toward a winning team in Pittsburgh," Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington said.
Shelton is the Pirates' 41st manager. The team will formally introduce him during a press conference next week.
