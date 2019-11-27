Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting some heat for a video posted on his Instagram story Tuesday night that appears to show him driving more than 100 miles per hour.
It's hard to tell exactly where the video was recorded, but it does appear to be on a divided highway.
The team has practice on the South Side on Wednesday, so presumably, he was in the Pittsburgh area if the video was recorded around the same time it was posted.
Our partners at DK Pittsburgh Sports say the car appears to be a BMW, possible his BMW i8. You can check out the video on their website.
In addition to the speed, the video also looks like it's being recorded by the driver, which is presumably Smith-Schuster himself.
Last year, former Steelers WR Antonio Brown was arrested for speeding on McKnight Road.
