Pittsburgh police hold graduation ceremony for K-9 officers

    PITTSBURGH - Six K-9 officers graduated from the Pittsburgh Police K-9 Training Academy on Friday.

    The following K-9 teams graduated:

    • Corey Watenpool/K-9 Brada -- Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
    • Emily Myers/ K-9 Spike -- Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
    • Mark Wilson/K-9 Nico -- Wilkinsburg PD
    • Shawn Granger/ K-9 Mako -- Wilkinsburg PD 
    • Pete Perrier/K-9 Zeke -- Allegheny County Sher iff's Office
    • Terry Bradford/K-9 Finn -- Whitehall PD

    The officers and their K-9 partners completed a 12-week training regime to earn certification in the disciplines of obedience and agility, patrol procedures, tracking and either explosive or narcotics detection.

    “We look forward to adding these teams to our ranks, one day before the Pittsburgh Police K9 Unit's 60th birthday,” said Sgt. Sean Duffy, who leads the PBP K-9 department.

    The Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit is the second oldest K-9 Unit in the U.S., according to Duffy.

