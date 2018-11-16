Pittsburgh police hold graduation ceremony for K-9 officers

PITTSBURGH - Six K-9 officers graduated from the Pittsburgh Police K-9 Training Academy on Friday.
Pittsburgh Police K9 graduation ceremony is underway. Officers and their K9 partners completed a 12-week training course for certification. pic.twitter.com/ON428Mp3Ix— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) November 16, 2018
The following K-9 teams graduated:
- Corey Watenpool/K-9 Brada -- Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
- Emily Myers/ K-9 Spike -- Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
- Mark Wilson/K-9 Nico -- Wilkinsburg PD
- Shawn Granger/ K-9 Mako -- Wilkinsburg PD
- Pete Perrier/K-9 Zeke -- Allegheny County Sher iff's Office
- Terry Bradford/K-9 Finn -- Whitehall PD
The officers and their K-9 partners completed a 12-week training regime to earn certification in the disciplines of obedience and agility, patrol procedures, tracking and either explosive or narcotics detection.
“We look forward to adding these teams to our ranks, one day before the Pittsburgh Police K9 Unit's 60th birthday,” said Sgt. Sean Duffy, who leads the PBP K-9 department.
The Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit is the second oldest K-9 Unit in the U.S., according to Duffy.
