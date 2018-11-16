0 LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power after snow, ice bring down trees, wires

Dozens of downed trees and wires have been reported across the area after snow fell overnight, on top of ice that formed Thursday amid a wintry mix. Thousands of people are without power.

9:15 A.M. UPDATE: Numerous trees fell outside homes on Sunset Circle in Cranberry Township.

Wow. Lots of toppled trees outside homes on Sunset Circle in Cranberry Twp @WPXI pic.twitter.com/uih260ak0L — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) November 16, 2018

9:07 A.M. UPDATE: Parts of Tuscarawas Road in Beaver County are closed because of downed tree limbs.

Trees down on roads in Beaver Co! Parts of Tusca are closed for limbs down. #wpxistorm#wpxi pic.twitter.com/uiFcCru0hK — renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) November 16, 2018

9 A.M. UPDATE: The intersection of Silver Lane and Clever Road in Robinson Township is closed because of fallen tree.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Silver Lane and Clever Road intersection in Robinson Still Blocked Off Due to Earlier Down Tree. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/YhiMKl1ZYg — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) November 16, 2018

8:25 A.M. UPDATE: Traffic lights are functioning again along McKnight Road after a power outage.

Let there be light.... FIXED along McKnight! pic.twitter.com/vPQOQKfbt2 — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 16, 2018

8:17 A.M. UPDATE: In addition to McKnight Road, power outages are impact traffic lights at Saxonburg Boulevard and Route 910, Route 8 and Harts Run Road, and Mt. Royal Boulevard at William Flinn Highway.

...same problem with TRAFFIC LIGHTS OUT at Mount Royal Blvd at Rt 8/Wm Flinn Hwy. #wpxi #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/zplSSIR5Gd — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) November 16, 2018

8:04 A.M. UPDATE: More than 80 traffic issues involving downed trees, wires and power outages have been reported, Channel 11’s Trisha Pittman said.

80 plus Reported Issues with Down Trees/Wires and Power Outages Impacting Roads Such as this Intersection at Saxonburg And Rt 910. #wpxi #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/dA2Mca5n4U — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) November 16, 2018

7:59 A.M. UPDATE: A tree fell onto a car along Perry Highway in Ross Township. No injuries were reported, but the road is blocked.

7:10 A.M. UPDATE: Duquesne Light says about 20,000 customers are without power. Crews will work 16-hour shifts until service is restored to all customers.

Particularly hard-hit areas include Pine Township, Richland Township, West Deer, Indiana Township, Hampton and O'Hara Township.

7 A.M. UPDATE: A power outage on McKnight road is affecting traffic signals at several intersections.

#TrafficAlert: Traffic lights are out along McKnight at McKnight circle and Ross Park Mall Dr. This is near Chick Fil A, Bob Evans and Eyeglass World. Treat as 4 way stop! @WPXI @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/ue0A0vcipo — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 16, 2018

MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT: Down Tree and Wires on Nelson Run between Peoples and McKnight has Lead to a Power Outage on McKnight Road, Impacting Several Intersections. USE CAUTION! #wpxi pic.twitter.com/3P0rMHlmiK — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) November 16, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: Dozens of downed trees and wires have been reported across the area after snow fell overnight, on top of ice that formed Thursday amid a wintry mix.

Cranberry Township, Wexford, Allison Park and North Sewickley Township are among the list of areas impacted.

Channel 11’s Trisha Pittman said in Butler County alone, 27 calls to 911 were placed in less than 45 minutes.

27 CALLS IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES For Down Trees and Wires Through-Out Butler County. Please, Never Try to Remove Down Trees or Wires By Yourself. CALL 911. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/xWqjrwxfGy — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) November 16, 2018

Duquesne Light is reporting more than 20,000 power outages. The hardest-hit areas include Indiana Township and Hampton Township.

First Energy is reporting more than 40,000 outages.

In Cranberry, Powell Road is blocked by a large fallen tree that was tugging on wires. The road is likely to remain closed for several hours.

HUGE tree down in Cranberry Twp. Officials say it’s been a long night for first responders @WPXI pic.twitter.com/BHEH6Dr5BR — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) November 16, 2018

A tree removal service and power company have been called after public works crews assessed the situation.

Meanwhile, in Wexford, crews were able to clear Logan Road after a tree crashed down.

Wexford crews have sawed up the down tree. They’re now using large brooms to push the remaining debris and leaves out from the middle of Logan Road. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ybPA3YLgmF — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 16, 2018

In Allison Park, a tree toppled onto the back porch of a home.

A look at downed tree on back porch of Allison Park home. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/EntXAGkYYD — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 16, 2018

