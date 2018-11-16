  • LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power after snow, ice bring down trees, wires

    Updated:

    Dozens of downed trees and wires have been reported across the area after snow fell overnight, on top of ice that formed Thursday amid a wintry mix. Thousands of people are without power.

    9:15 A.M. UPDATE: Numerous trees fell outside homes on Sunset Circle in Cranberry Township.

    9:07 A.M. UPDATE: Parts of Tuscarawas Road in Beaver County are closed because of downed tree limbs.

    9 A.M. UPDATE: The intersection of Silver Lane and Clever Road in Robinson Township is closed because of fallen tree.

    8:25 A.M. UPDATE: Traffic lights are functioning again along McKnight Road after a power outage.

    8:17 A.M. UPDATE: In addition to McKnight Road, power outages are impact traffic lights at Saxonburg Boulevard and Route 910, Route 8 and Harts Run Road, and Mt. Royal Boulevard at William Flinn Highway.

    8:04 A.M. UPDATE: More than 80 traffic issues involving downed trees, wires and power outages have been reported, Channel 11’s Trisha Pittman said.

    7:59 A.M. UPDATE: A tree fell onto a car along Perry Highway in Ross Township. No injuries were reported, but the road is blocked.

    7:10 A.M. UPDATE: Duquesne Light says about 20,000 customers are without power. Crews will work 16-hour shifts until service is restored to all customers. 

    Particularly hard-hit areas include Pine Township, Richland Township, West Deer, Indiana Township, Hampton and O'Hara Township.

    7 A.M. UPDATE: A power outage on McKnight road is affecting traffic signals at several intersections.

    ORIGINAL STORY: Dozens of downed trees and wires have been reported across the area after snow fell overnight, on top of ice that formed Thursday amid a wintry mix.

    Cranberry Township, Wexford, Allison Park and North Sewickley Township are among the list of areas impacted.

    Channel 11’s Trisha Pittman said in Butler County alone, 27 calls to 911 were placed in less than 45 minutes.

    Duquesne Light is reporting more than 20,000 power outages. The hardest-hit areas include Indiana Township and Hampton Township.

    First Energy is reporting more than 40,000 outages.

    In Cranberry, Powell Road is blocked by a large fallen tree that was tugging on wires. The road is likely to remain closed for several hours.

    A tree removal service and power company have been called after public works crews assessed the situation.

    Meanwhile, in Wexford, crews were able to clear Logan Road after a tree crashed down.

    In Allison Park, a tree toppled onto the back porch of a home.

