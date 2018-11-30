  • Pittsburgh police officer accused of lying to FBI

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh police officer is on unpaid leave after being accused of lying to the FBI. 

    Channel 11 has learned officer Antoine Cane, who was with the department for more than 20 years, is now facing federal charges for allegedly lying to the FBI.

    Related Headlines

    Cain was charged this week with two counts of making false statements to government agents, according to federal court documents. 

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    The charges stem from an investigation into a bank robbery that happened at the Citizens Bank in Crafton in January.

    Officials said while FBI agents were investigating, Cain denied any knowledge of the identity of the individual.  He allegedly told this to investigators more than once.

    Officials said not only did Cain know who the suspect was but the suspect had told Cain he was the one who committed the robbery.

    WPXI’S Lindsay Ward is working to uncover new details for Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories