Pittsburgh police officer resigns after exposing financial waste

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh police officer who filed a lawsuit in February claiming he was discriminated against for exposing financial waste has resigned, his attorney confirmed Monday morning.
Souroth Chatterji’s lawsuit claimed he had been instructed by former Pittsburgh Police Chief Cameron McLay to audit the department’s use of an information technology system created by B-Three Solutions. The initial lawsuit claimed Chatterji was “retaliated against, harassed, intimidated and denied a promotion to sergeant” after he raised concerns about the contract with B-Three Solutions.
Chatterji later filed a motion for a protective order that would stop city officials from questioning him about the allegations. A federal judge denied the request.
On Monday, Chatterji’s attorney, Alec Wright, released the following statement:
“Inspired by the events of 9-11, Officer Chatterji fought for this Country and became a two-tour Iraq war veteran. Following his military service, he joined the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and proudly served his fellow officers and the community for almost seven years as the only officer of Indian descent in the Bureau. His resignation is a loss for the City of Pittsburgh; he is the type of officer that any police department would be proud to have serving its community. Officer Chatterji wishes his fellow officers only safety and success in the future. He is thankful to the citizens of Pittsburgh for the opportunity he had to serve them.”
Wright did not give a reason for Chatterji's resignation.
