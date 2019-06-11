PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh city pools will open for the summer season Wednesday.
The Banksville Pool, however, will open a day later, on Thursday, due to needed repairs.
The pools will open from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. for open swim, 4:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. for family swim and from 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on weekends.
The city said that during the family swim period, children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult at least 16 years of age to swim during that time.
There are also swim lessons available. The sessions include 10 classes and last two weeks. The cost for the lessons is $20.
Click here for more information about swim lessons at city pools.
