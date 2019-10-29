PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Pride 2020 will be held in a new location and a month later than usual.
It will be at Point State Park to accommodate larger crowds. The city said last year's event brought in more than 250,000 people.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
In addition to Point State Park, the event will also utilize Penn Avenue between Stanwix Street and Commonwealth Place.
The celebration was pushed back to July because of other events at Point State Park, including the Three Rivers Arts Festival and the Juneteenth Celebration.
Organizers point out it will also mean Pittsburgh's Pride will no longer coincide with celebrations in Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, D.C.
Some of the highlights of the weekend include:
- PrideFest, a free festival, which will be held Saturday, July 18 from Noon-6 PM and Sunday, July 19 from 2-7 PM with a wide variety of vendor booths, a children's activity area, food booths, and local and regional entertainment on multiple stages throughout the park.
- The Pittsburgh Pride Parade which will take place on Sunday, July 19 at 12:30 PM with a new route. Staging will take place on Liberty Avenue in the Strip District and the route will proceed down Liberty Avenue and into Point State Park.
Click here for more information.
TRENDING NOW:
- 10th Street closed 6 to 8 weeks after bus falls in massive sinkhole
- Civil lawsuit dismissed between the family of Antwon Rose, City of East Pittsburgh, Michael Rosfeld
- Pa. bill to allow 3 Sunday hunting days altered in state House
- VIDEO: Neighbors of extreme haunted house start petition to shut it down
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}