    PITTSBURGH - Some students in the Pittsburgh Public School District will be seeing a little better thanks to a new initiative.  

    Officials from Vision to Learn along with Pittsburgh Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster and Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet, were on hand to launch an initiative that will provide every child in the district who needs vision care with free eye exams and glasses.

    According to Vision To Learn, over 2,600 children in Pittsburgh go to school every day without the glasses they need to see in the classroom.

    Over the next school year, the organization hopes to establish partnerships with other school districts in Allegheny, Westmoreland and Washington Counties. 
     

     

