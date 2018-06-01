PITTSBURGH - Some students in the Pittsburgh Public School District will be seeing a little better thanks to a new initiative.
Officials from Vision to Learn along with Pittsburgh Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster and Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet, were on hand to launch an initiative that will provide every child in the district who needs vision care with free eye exams and glasses.
Related Headlines
PHOTOS: Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster helps hand out free glasses to kids
TRENDING NOW:
- National Doughnut Day 2018: Where to find deals and free doughnuts
- Teen diagnosed with life-threatening disease after working out too much
- Neighbor talks about shooting pit bull as it attacked girl
- VIDEO: Loose peacocks wreak havoc on Pennsylvania highway
According to Vision To Learn, over 2,600 children in Pittsburgh go to school every day without the glasses they need to see in the classroom.
Over the next school year, the organization hopes to establish partnerships with other school districts in Allegheny, Westmoreland and Washington Counties.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}