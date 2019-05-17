  • Pittsburgh Public Works employees banned from stopping at restaurants, stores while on job

    Updated:

    Some workers say a new City of Pittsburgh policy is out of line.

    It prevents Public Works crews from going to restaurants and convenience stores while on the job.

    They can't even run in to use the restroom. They have to use city-owned properties.

    Channel 11's Rick Earle will explain why this rule exists, on 11 News at 5:45 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories