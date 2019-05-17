Some workers say a new City of Pittsburgh policy is out of line.
TARGET 11 EXCLUSIVE TONIGHT AT 5:45: Pgh public works employees banned from stopping at convenience stores and restaurants while on duty. Why they can’t even stop to use the restroom? Tonight #wpxi pic.twitter.com/uRkMoHF7yP— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) May 17, 2019
It prevents Public Works crews from going to restaurants and convenience stores while on the job.
They can't even run in to use the restroom. They have to use city-owned properties.
Channel 11's Rick Earle will explain why this rule exists, on 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
