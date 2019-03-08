  • Pittsburgh ranks in top 10 for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

    By: Ryan Emerson

    PITTSBURGH - St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, but there's an extra reason to celebrate in the Steel City.

    Pittsburgh ranked number eight out of 200 U.S. cities in a report on the best places to celebrate the holiday, according to WalletHub.com.

    The report looked at holiday traditions in each city, as well as holiday costs, safety and the weather.

    Chicago took the top spot, with Philadelphia, Madison, Boston and Tampa rounding out the top five.

    Pittsbugh did come in first place for highest percentage of Irish population, and access to bars.

    Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick's Day parade will be Saturday, March 16.

