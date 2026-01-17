Woman target of racial epithets while at local Walmart

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A video recorded inside a Belle Vernon Walmart, reportedly taken right before Christmas, shows a man walking up to a woman while video recording and asking her questions and saying racial epithets to her.

While the man hasn’t been charged with a crime yet, Augusta “Queenie” Goll says she’s filed a police report about the incident.

“There’s nobody who watched that video and just don’t have like ‘did he just say that?’” Goll said,

Channel 11 omitted the hateful language from the video we aired, but in it, the man uses the ‘N’ word numerous times along with other racial slurs.

“Even when I was a little step away from him, he was calling me ‘monkey,’” Goll explained.

Goll says her immediate reaction was to get away from him. She says she walked out into the parking lot and immediately started posting about what had just happened to her.

“I was on live, Facebook live from the store and trying to tell people that this guy attacked me this is crazy,” Goll said.

Goll says it wasn’t until after the new year that she found out the man had posted his video to his social media account when a friend showed it to her.

“When I saw that video, up until now, I just can’t stop crying when I talk about it,” Goll said.

She filed a police report with Rostraver PD, which shuttled the case to state police because of other cases involving the man spread over “multiple jurisdictions.”

“I saw a couple of videos of him going around stopping Haitians. There are videos of him telling people to go inside, get inside, don’t be out here,” Goll added.

Goll says the man came by her Charleroi business on Thursday, writing her an apology note.

“I feel bad for him. Very, very bad. He’s going through his own demons. He’s fighting something and he needs help,” Goll said.

She says while the incident has left her scared, she’s also grateful to the community and complete strangers for having her back.

“I want to publicly say thank you. All type of people, black, white, Indian, everybody. Young, old, everybody. In times of something like this, they stand for the right, they stand by you.”

