PITTSBURGH - The newest saint in the Catholic Church has some Pittsburgh connections, TribLive.com reported.
Cardinal John Henry Newman is set to be canonized in Rome on Sunday. He converted to Catholicism in 1845.
In Pittsburgh, the National Institute for Newman Studies is the largest curator of digital archives for Newman and is the premier place to study and research him in North America. The Oakland facility was founded in 2002 and in August launched an interactive online platform for Newman archives.
The director of the facility, Ryan Marr, said interest in Newman is buzzing and he hopes Newman-related tourism comes to Pittsburgh, according to TribLive.com.
"Our institute is a real gift to the Pittsburgh area," Marr said. "If someone wants to learn about Newman or write about Newman, this is the place to be in North America."
