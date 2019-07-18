PITTSBURGH - How safe is a night out in Pittsburgh?
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The CEO of the Cultural Trust thinks issues like panhandlers, shootings, and drug use is reaching a dangerous level.
In fact, CEO Kevin McMahon put those concerns in a letter to the mayor.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Renee Wallace takes those concerns to the mayor and other city leaders to find out what they think, and how they're addressing violence in your neighborhood.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man killed when car explodes
- Berkeley California bans gendered language like 'manhole,' 'manpower' from municipal codes
- EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH: Get ready for the hottest weather of the year
- VIDEO: Brothers, ages 1 and 3, drown in Fayette County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}