Local

Emergency crews responding to motorcycle crash in Butler County

By WPXI.com News Staff

Emergency crews responding to motorcycle crash in Butler County Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash in Butler County. (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By WPXI.com News Staff

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash in Butler County.

Butler County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the area of Mercer Road and Benjamin Franklin Highway just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The eastbound lanes of Benjamin Franklin Highway have been closed at this time.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle was injured.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Butler Township Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Allegheny County library card holders can get free admission to over a dozen attractions this summer
  • Candace Parker, 3-time WNBA champion, 2-time MVP, announces retirement
  • Jeremy Renner, crew of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ visit Kennywood Park
  • VIDEO: Family, friends remember former Clairton football star 5 years after his murder
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read