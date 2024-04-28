Emergency crews responding to motorcycle crash in Butler County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash in Butler County.

Butler County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the area of Mercer Road and Benjamin Franklin Highway just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The eastbound lanes of Benjamin Franklin Highway have been closed at this time.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle was injured.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Butler Township Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

