Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Friday's morning commute

WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-279
- Baby killer punched in face by relative outside courtroom
- Police identify woman in video licking Blue Bell ice cream in Walmart, returning it to freezer
- VIDEO: Furries descend on Pittsburgh for Anthrocon '19
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}