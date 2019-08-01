PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Home destroyed by explosion in Washington Co., 5 injured
- Why Equifax says it can't pay $125 per person to hack victims anymore
- 'Homeless, handicapped' man makes a $1,000 a weekend panhandling, but he's neither
- VIDEO: Criminal investigation launched into Three Rivers Regatta organizer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}