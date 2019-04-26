  • Massive tree falls on car with women inside

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A massive tree fell on a car Friday evening while two women were inside it driving down the street.

    It was around 1 p.m. on Ellsworth Avenue in Shadyside when the terrifying crash occurred.

    Ellsworth Street is currently closed while crews work to remove the tree from the street.

    Channel 11's Damany Lewis spoke to the two women, and will share their story ONLY on 11 News at 5.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories