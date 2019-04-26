PITTSBURGH - A massive tree fell on a car Friday evening while two women were inside it driving down the street.
It was around 1 p.m. on Ellsworth Avenue in Shadyside when the terrifying crash occurred.
Ellsworth Street is currently closed while crews work to remove the tree from the street.
Another view. The two people inside the car walked away without a single scratch! #WPXI pic.twitter.com/mcoGkUwJeg— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) April 26, 2019
Channel 11's Damany Lewis spoke to the two women, and will share their story ONLY on 11 News at 5.
