PITTSBURGH - Flooding and other damage has been reported across southwestern Pennsylvania after severe thunderstorms passed through the area Thursday afternoon.
Several trees and branches fell on T tracks throughout the south hills causing problems for commuters leaving work and others planning to use public transportation.
We have just received reports that 2 trees have fallen on our tracks in the S Hills, one near Casswell & one near Castle Shannon.— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) August 15, 2019
Cars are single tracking btw Castle Shannon & Mt Lebo. Crews are @ both scenes now and are working to determine the next steps.
One of our photographers was on scene where a tree fell on a car in the Summer Hill neighborhood of #Pittsburgh. We're showing you the damage and what the winds peaked at on @WPXI News at 5 and 6. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/arwaxmWCRX— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 15, 2019
North of the city, a tree fell onto a car in Pittsburgh's Summer Hill neighborhood.
There were also flooding reports on several roads, including Street Run Road in Baldwin.
Flooding along Street Run Road in Baldwin Borough. Part of road is closed to traffic. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/AANxxOtONW— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) August 15, 2019
Severe Weather Team 11 and Channel 11's team of reporters will continue to monitor the damage. Watch Channel 11 News at 5 & 6 for the latest reports from across the area.
