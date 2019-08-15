  • Port Authority trains delayed, other damage reported after severe thunderstorms

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Flooding and other damage has been reported across southwestern Pennsylvania after severe thunderstorms passed through the area Thursday afternoon.

    Several trees and branches fell on T tracks throughout the south hills causing problems for commuters leaving work and others planning to use public transportation.

    North of the city, a tree fell onto a car in Pittsburgh's Summer Hill neighborhood.

    There were also flooding reports on several roads, including Street Run Road in Baldwin.

    Severe Weather Team 11 and Channel 11's team of reporters will continue to monitor the damage. Watch Channel 11 News at 5 & 6 for the latest reports from across the area.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories