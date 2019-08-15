PITTSBURGH - A man was taken into custody after a SWAT situation in Brookline Thursday, but part of Brookline Boulevard remains closed.
Allegheny County police went to the home in the 1000 block of Brookline Boulevard just after 10 a.m. Thursday to serve a warrant.
SWAT call BROOKLINE! #WPXI pic.twitter.com/H4c1BID2yL— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) August 15, 2019
There was one man inside the home. Investigators haven't said if he had any weapons inside.
Negotiators were talking to the man who was taken into custody peacefully just before noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead, 3 hurt after related shootings at separate scenes in West Virginia
- Philadelphia police shooting: Gunman in custody after 6 officers shot, wounded
- 13-year-old dies after collapsing while playing football
- VIDEO: Coroner called to fire in Washington County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}