    PITTSBURGH - A man was taken into custody after a SWAT situation in Brookline Thursday, but part of Brookline Boulevard remains closed.   

    Allegheny County police went to the home in the 1000 block of Brookline Boulevard just after 10 a.m. Thursday to serve a warrant. 

    There was one man inside the home. Investigators haven't said if he had any weapons inside. 

    Negotiators were talking to the man who was taken into custody peacefully just before noon. 

