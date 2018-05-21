  • Pittsburgh Zoo announces new zip line attraction

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium announced on Monday that they will be opening their first-ever zip line.

    The zip line, which is 25 feet in the air, flies over several animals in the park including giant anteaters, capybaras and pygmy hippos. The 170-foot long flight will also fly over the African Savanna and the Tropical Forest -- with a chance to see elephants, giraffes and cheetahs. 

    Related Headlines

    PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Zoo announces new zipline attraction

    The attraction will open Saturday and run through Labor Day weekend. It will be open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily.

    Click here for more info.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Zoo announces new zip line attraction

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pope Francis to invest 14 new cardinals in June

  • Headline Goes Here

    New Zealand to spend billions on fixing hospitals, schools

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Zoo introduces baby siamang

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fox's new schedule for fall TV season