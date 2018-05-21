PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium announced on Monday that they will be opening their first-ever zip line.
The zip line, which is 25 feet in the air, flies over several animals in the park including giant anteaters, capybaras and pygmy hippos. The 170-foot long flight will also fly over the African Savanna and the Tropical Forest -- with a chance to see elephants, giraffes and cheetahs.
Related Headlines
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Zoo announces new zipline attraction
The attraction will open Saturday and run through Labor Day weekend. It will be open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily.
Click here for more info.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deaf, pregnant woman with service animal says she was punched on flight
- Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate royal wedding flowers to hospice patients
- Woman hospitalized after fall, rescue at state park
- VIDEO: Victims of Santa Fe High School shooting
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}