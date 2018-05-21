  • Woman hospitalized after fall, rescue at state park

    Updated:

    SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman is in very serious condition at a Pittsburgh hospital after falling at McConnells Mill State Park.

    According to rangers, the Avalon woman was taking photos with a male companion when she fell approximately 30 feet over Kildoo Falls.

    It took crews about a half-hour to rescue her.

    Witnesses said the woman had a cut on her head.

    Rangers told Channel 11 something like this happens at least once a year.

    They stressed that anyone who visits the park should stay on the trails for safety reasons.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman hospitalized after fall, rescue at state park

  • Headline Goes Here

    Grandson identifies local woman struck, killed by tree

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police officer fired for using unnecessary force during arrest

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ambulance collides with vehicle while responding to car accident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man steals car from mechanic, leads state police on cross-county chase