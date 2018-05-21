SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman is in very serious condition at a Pittsburgh hospital after falling at McConnells Mill State Park.
According to rangers, the Avalon woman was taking photos with a male companion when she fell approximately 30 feet over Kildoo Falls.
It took crews about a half-hour to rescue her.
Witnesses said the woman had a cut on her head.
Rangers told Channel 11 something like this happens at least once a year.
They stressed that anyone who visits the park should stay on the trails for safety reasons.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman falls over waterfall at state park, airlifted to hospital
- Mother defends son arrested after brawl at North Shore bar
- Teen shot in leg, heel while standing on street corner
- WATCH: Royal Procession after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Marriage
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}