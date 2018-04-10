Pittsburgh Zoo sending rehabilitated sea turtle back to the ocean

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - He’s called Pittsburgh home for two years, but now Harbor the sea turtle is headed back to the ocean.
RELATED STORY: Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Second Chance sea turtle program
Related Headlines
Harbor came to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium from the Georgia Sea Turtle Center with a severed spine, shattered pelvis and no movement in his back flippers.
During his time in at the Pittsburgh Zoo, the coordinator of the Sea Turtle Second Chance Program designed a program for Harbor, and the turtle underwent extensive rehabilitation for his injuries.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman embalmed alive, given formaldehyde instead of saline in routine surgery
- 2 dead after house fire in Avalon
- YouTube accused of illegally collecting children's data
- VIDEO: Woman in car crushed by tree recalls life-threatening accident
After several tank test swims, it was determined that Harbor can be returned to the ocean.
The Sea Turtle Second Chance Program is now two for two in rehabilitating and releasing turtles that were at one point deemed non-releasable. Sunburst was released back to the wild in 2015.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}