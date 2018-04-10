  • Pittsburgh Zoo sending rehabilitated sea turtle back to the ocean

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH, Pa. - He’s called Pittsburgh home for two years, but now Harbor the sea turtle is headed back to the ocean. 

    RELATED STORY: Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Second Chance sea turtle program

    Related Headlines

    Harbor came to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium from the Georgia Sea Turtle Center with a severed spine, shattered pelvis and no movement in his back flippers.  

    During his time in at the Pittsburgh Zoo, the coordinator of the Sea Turtle Second Chance Program designed a program for Harbor, and the turtle underwent extensive rehabilitation for his injuries.  

    TRENDING NOW:

    After several tank test swims, it was determined that Harbor can be returned to the ocean.   

    The Sea Turtle Second Chance Program is now two for two in rehabilitating and releasing turtles that were at one point deemed non-releasable.  Sunburst was released back to the wild in 2015.  
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Zoo sending rehabilitated sea turtle back to the ocean

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins prepare for playoff game against Flyers

  • Headline Goes Here

    DA: Woman misused power of attorney to steal $35,000 from elderly,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pens bringing back big screen, ‘Gold Outs' for Stanley Cup playoffs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Popcorn Co. denies citation for mouse infestation