PITTSBURGH - If you’re looking for a place to cool off in the city this Memorial Day weekend, you can head to one of the city’s spray parks.
Pittsburgh’s spray parks are scheduled to be open this Memorial Day weekend, including a new spray park in the Arlington section of Pittsburgh.
The grand opening of the Spray Park at Arlington will take place at noon on Saturday.
Here’s a list of the spray parks around the city:
• ARLINGTON—1523 Fernleaf Street (15210)—Arlington Playground
• BEECHVIEW—1295 Orangewood Avenue (15216)—Vanucci Playground
• BURGWIN—328 Mansion Street (15207)—Burgwin Playground/Burgwin Field
• EAST HILLS—2300 Wilner Drive (15221)—East Hills Park
• SHADYSIDE—6601 Fifth Avenue (15206)—Mellon Park
• TROY HILL—1200 Goettman Street (15212)—Cowley Playground
• WARRINGTON—329 Warrington Avenue (15210)—Beltzhoover
The city’s seven spray parks will be open Saturday, May 26, through Monday, May 28, from noon to 6 p.m.
