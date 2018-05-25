  • Pittsburgh's Spray Parks open Memorial Day weekend

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - If you’re looking for a place to cool off in the city this Memorial Day weekend, you can head to one of the city’s spray parks.

    Pittsburgh’s spray parks are scheduled to be open this Memorial Day weekend, including a new spray park in the Arlington section of Pittsburgh. 

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI WEATHER APP

    The grand opening of the Spray Park at Arlington will take place at noon on Saturday. 

    Here’s a list of the spray parks around the city:   

    •    ARLINGTON—1523 Fernleaf Street (15210)—Arlington Playground   
    •    BEECHVIEW—1295 Orangewood Avenue (15216)—Vanucci Playground  
    •    BURGWIN—328 Mansion Street (15207)—Burgwin Playground/Burgwin Field 
    •    EAST HILLS—2300 Wilner Drive (15221)—East Hills Park  
    •    SHADYSIDE—6601 Fifth Avenue (15206)—Mellon Park   
    •    TROY HILL—1200 Goettman Street (15212)—Cowley Playground  
    •    WARRINGTON—329 Warrington Avenue (15210)—Beltzhoover  

    The city’s seven spray parks will be open Saturday, May 26, through Monday, May 28, from noon to 6  p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh's Spray Parks open Memorial Day weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect in custody following deadly shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local man sentenced for fondling sleeping woman on flight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh's City-County Building stocked with naloxone

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Friday's morning commute