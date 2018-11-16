  • Plane carrying Pitt cheerleaders forced to make emergency landing

    A plane carrying University of Pittsburgh cheerleaders was forced to make an emergency landing Friday in North Carolina.

    The connecting flight from Charlotte was heading to Greensboro when there was a strong smell of smoke.

    Ken Strauss, who was also a passenger on the flight, said he thought the smell was burnt coffee until the pilot said the plane needed to make the emergency landing.

    The pilot returned the plane to Charlotte, where firetrucks were waiting on the tarmac, Strauss told Channel 11’s Aaron Martin.

    An employee in Pitt’s athletic department confirmed all the cheerleaders are OK.

    The Pitt Panthers football team has a game Saturday against Wake Forest in North Carolina.

