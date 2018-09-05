A Plum Borough School District substitute teacher is banned from district property after being accused of inappropriate behavior.
In a statement released Wednesday, the district did not identify the teacher or specify the alleged behavior.
"We have, and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as they work to bring to justice any person who chooses to do harm to children," the district said in the statement.
The district said it received a phone call in March from a parent alleging that a long-term substitute teacher had done something wrong. The district said it immediately notified police and Childline, and escorted the teacher, a member of Kelly Educational staffing, off the grounds.
The district said a Plum Borough Police Department report from last week indicated the behavior took place in 2016, before the teacher's employment with the district.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man installs electric fence to keep kids off his lawn
- President Trump to visit Shanksville memorial for 9/11
- Police investigating possible child luring at bus stop
- VIDEO: New safety, security measures for state prisons after workers sickened
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}