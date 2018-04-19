  • Mother charged after allegedly giving toddler fatal dose of medication

    A Monessen mother is charged with involuntary manslaughter after police say she gave her 16-month-old daughter a fatal dose of allergy medication. 

    The little girl died in December, but police just got the toxicology results and arrested the mother. 

