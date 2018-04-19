Mother charged after allegedly giving toddler fatal dose of medication

A Monessen mother is charged with involuntary manslaughter after police say she gave her 16-month-old daughter a fatal dose of allergy medication.
The little girl died in December, but police just got the toxicology results and arrested the mother.
Courtney Brennan talks to neighbors about the family and what they witnessed for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
