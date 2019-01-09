  • Police arrest man accused of stealing jar full of money intended for underprivileged kids

    ROCHESTER, Pa. - A man walked into a convenience store in Beaver County and stole a jar full of money that was intended for underprivileged kids, police say.

    Rochester police are investigating the theft that happened Monday night at the Sheetz convenience store.

    It was all caught on camera as the man stood in line but did not buy anything.

    "This was money sitting on the counter it’s called the Sheetz Christmas fund. It’s for the Salvation Army for underprivileged kids," Officer John Farmer said. "It’s the worst crime, taking from the kids."

