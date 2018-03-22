  • Police arrest teen for allegedly shooting up home in New Castle

    Updated:

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - New Castle police arrested a teen they said opened fire on a house with several people inside.  

    Investigators said the shooting happened at a home in the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue on Tuesday night. 

    Related Headlines

    Miles Roberson, 16, is accused of knocking on the door then firing several rounds at the home.  One of the residents returned fire. 

    Investigators said several rounds penetrated the living room wall. Two other homes were also hit. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Police said they brought Roberson in for questioning and he admitted to firing the shots.  

    Roberson is being charged as an adult and faces several charges including attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.  

    Roberson was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police arrest teen for allegedly shooting up home in New Castle

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Maryland school shooter apparently was lovesick teen

  • Headline Goes Here

    Border Patrol agent on trial in killing of teen rock-thrower

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Authorities want Cruz's brother committed

  • Headline Goes Here

    Minneapolis officer charged in shooting of Australian woman