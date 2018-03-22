Police arrest teen for allegedly shooting up home in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - New Castle police arrested a teen they said opened fire on a house with several people inside.
Investigators said the shooting happened at a home in the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue on Tuesday night.
Miles Roberson, 16, is accused of knocking on the door then firing several rounds at the home. One of the residents returned fire.
Investigators said several rounds penetrated the living room wall. Two other homes were also hit.
Police said they brought Roberson in for questioning and he admitted to firing the shots.
Roberson is being charged as an adult and faces several charges including attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
Roberson was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
