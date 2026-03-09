Man severely concussed at Star Lake concert files lawsuit alleging negligence

A lawsuit was filed against a local concert venue, seven months after a man was severely concussed when he was hit in the head with a full, unopened beer can.

The incident happened on Aug. 9 at the Jason Aldean concert at The Pavilion. As Channel 11 previously reported, Mike Mollenkopf was thrilled to go to the show with his daughter, but left with a life-altering brain injury.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man severely concussed after someone threw a full beer at his head during Star Lake concert

“It was on his second song that he was singing. That’s what I remember when I got hit in the back of the head with a full beer can. I blacked out, and the next thing I remember was being surrounded by the trauma team,” Mollenkopf said.

On Monday, Morgan & Morgan announced a lawsuit filed on Mollenkopf’s behalf. The lawsuit names seven defendants, including Live Nation, the Pavilion at Star Lake, Crossroads Properties and Legends Hospitality.

The complaint notes Mollenkopf’s head injury has led to short-term memory loss, cognitive issues, severe and likely permanent post-concussion symptoms and more.

The firm argues that the Pavilion at Star Lake has a “well-documented pattern of rowdy crowds and inadequate security to address the unsafe conditions.”

Mollenkopf wasn’t the only person injured at the Jason Aldean concert, Morgan & Morgan notes. As Channel 11 previously reported, a woman was brutally attacked in the venue’s parking lot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Channel 11 Exclusive: Woman attacked by man at concert at Star Lake Pavilion speaks out

Morgan & Morgan’s complaint alleges the defendants should have known of the dangerous conditions at the concert venue and failed to protect concertgoers through basic security measures.

“This alleged negligence didn’t just cause our client pain; it left him with a severe speech impediment and other debilitating cognitive issues,” a statement from Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Mark Malone said in part. “We will fight to hold the defendants accountable and compel them to implement stronger safety measures at their venue.”

The lawsuit seeks punitive and compensatory damages for Mollenkopf and asks for a trial by jury on a single count of negligence.

Channel 11 has contacted Star Lake officials for comment, but we’ve not yet received a response.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group