Fire damages farm supply business in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Fire damaged a business in Murrysville on Monday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 380 Auction and Discount Warehouse on Fairview Drive at 1:56 p.m.

The business was closed when the fire broke out.

The owner told Channel 11 that the business is no longer an auction house, but now focuses on selling farm supplies.

The fire started in the greenhouse area of the business. She said two greenhouses sustained damage. She said she heard two loud bangs before seeing the flames.

The business also sells gasoline, so they are grateful no workers or customers were on site at the time.

No injuries have been reported.

