2 men accused of breaking into 3 Westmoreland County homes

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Two men are now in custody after police say they tried to break into several homes.

“It just so happens that the three houses that we know that they picked, two being in Murrysville and one being in Penn Township, that the homeowners were actually home or close to the home,” Murrysville Police Chief Tom Kusinsky said.

Kusinsky say two men, Sebastian Montano and Kevin Plaza-Alzate, went on an unusual burglary spree in Fair Oaks Manor on Friday afternoon. One neighbor spoke with the men and told police they claimed they were looking for a home to make a delivery.

Instead, investigators said they climbed into a home through the window.

The homeowner got a security alert while she was on a walk and rushed home to see that her window was broken into.

“The screen was damaged, and the front window was pulled open. So she walked into the front door, and there was the actor in her house,” Kusinsky said. “I guess she kind of spooked him, and he ran back through the house right out the front window he came in.”

According to police, another neighbor found the men at her home when she pulled into the driveway, and they broke into a third home on Remaley Road in Penn Township while a couple was inside.

Purnima Jain lives next door to a home that was broken into.

“I find it very odd that a neighborhood like this, where it’s kind of deep inside a community, would be targeted,” Jain said.

She was home at the time and said police searched everyone’s home on the street, including hers. They were checking every spot where someone could get in and making sure no other suspects were hiding inside the houses.

“You don’t know who is in those houses. You don’t know who they are,” Jain said. “You don’t know if they are going to hurt you or if they are just there for stuff.”

Police later found the suspect’s car through a license plate reader in Monroeville and took them into custody.

“I’m just glad that everybody is safe,” Jain said.

The suspects are now being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

