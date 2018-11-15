Police ask for public's help in finding missing woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Dravosburg woman.
Heather Renee Short, 46, was last seen on Nov. 6 around 10 p.m., McKeesport police said. She’s known to frequent the McKeesport, West Mifflin, Glassport and Dravosburg areas.
She’s described as white, 6 feet tall and about 170 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or dial 911.
TRENDING NOW:
- School and Business Closing Alerts
- LIVE UPDATES: Speed limit on PA Turnpike reduced due to weather conditions
- New developments in case of homeless man who gave woman his last $20 for gas
- VIDEO: Man cycling across country for charity killed along route
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}