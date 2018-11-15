  • Police ask for public's help in finding missing woman

    Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Dravosburg woman.

    Heather Renee Short, 46, was last seen on Nov. 6 around 10 p.m., McKeesport police said. She’s known to frequent the McKeesport, West Mifflin, Glassport and Dravosburg areas.

    She’s described as white, 6 feet tall and about 170 pounds.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or dial 911.

